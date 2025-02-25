The Conservative Case for Trump's New World Order

President Trump said this week that U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will go forward when a month-long suspension expires next week. Peter Navarro, Trump's senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, joins us to discuss Trump's trade agenda.

Then, U.S. allies have been expressing frustration with some of President Trump's foreign policy moves: falsely blaming Ukraine for Russia's invasion and calling for U.S. control of the Panama Canal, Greenland and the Gaza Strip. Victoria Coates, former deputy national security adviser to Trump in his first term, talks about the world order in Trump's second administration.

And, the Trump family has reportedly made nearly $80 million since the election, and that's not counting the crypto assets they've been pushing. Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus joins us to discuss the Trump family's growing fortunes.