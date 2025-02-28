The Loneliness Cure: How 'Third Spaces' Help People Build Connections

A café. A dog park. A gym. A library. A playground. A bar. We often take these spaces for granted, but they're vital for fighting the loneliness epidemic. We look into how these spaces help people combat isolation and form new connections.

And, birds serve as a guide for social advocacy and joy in Tracy O'Kane's memoir "Birding to Change the World." O'Kane explains her newfound passion for birding and how birds influence her activism.

Then, the sea glass hunting community is robust and often marked by controversy over what constitutes as 'real' sea glass. Dave Lee Valle, a 'glasser' or sea glass collector, shares a look into the community.