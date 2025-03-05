Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze

In a 5-4 ruling on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's push to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid payments for work that has already been completed. Georgetown Law professor Mary McCord joins us to explain what the decision means.

Then, it's the height of tax season, but the Internal Revenue Service is down thousands of agents, thanks to recent cuts by billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk. One team gutted by Musk's DOGE specialized in making sure the super-rich and big corporations paid their taxes. ProPublica's Andy Kroll tells us more.

And, state lawmakers in Oklahoma are now trying to add some professionalism — via a licensing program — to storm chasing in an effort to keep the general public more aware of severe weather in their area. Oklahoma lawmaker Rep. Scott Fetgatter explains.