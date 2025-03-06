© 2025 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Trump Takes Aim at Social Security

Published March 6, 2025 at 4:44 PM CST

The Social Security Administration is facing a "significant workforce reduction" amid President Trump's government cuts. Martin O'Malley, commissioner of the Social Security Administration under former President Joe Biden, explains the impact of these cuts.

And, Randy Carr, the CEO of a company that manufactures patches for uniforms, shares how Trump's trade is affecting his business.

Then, Bloomberg investigative reporter Zeke Faux details Trump's plan for a strategic cryptocurrency reserve.

