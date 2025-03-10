© 2025 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Republicans Control Congress. Why Can't They Easily Pass a Spending Bill?

Published March 10, 2025 at 4:24 PM CDT

Republican and Democrats in Congress must agree on a short-term spending bill before the government runs out of money on Friday night NBC's Scott Wong gives us the latest on negotiations.

And, as people remember Roberta Flack, we meet the songwriter who wrote the lyrics to "Killing Me Softly": Lori Lieberman.

Then, Mississippi mother Brandy Moore used crystal meth during her pregnancy. After being spared from a prison sentence, she found her purpose in sharing her story to help others dealing with addiction.

