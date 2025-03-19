© 2025 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Why Trump is Going After Green Card Holders and Valid Visas

Published March 19, 2025 at 4:49 PM CDT

We look at two high-profile immigration cases under the Trump administration with Doris Meissner, senior fellow and director for the U.S. immigration policy program at Migration Policy Institute.

Then, Democrats have struggled to reach a consensus on the best way to counter President Trump during his second term. Matt Bennett of Third Way, a Democratic centrist think tank, and Usamah Andrabi, communications director for the progressive group Justice Democrats, join us to explain how the party should take on Trump.

And, Dr. Razan al-Nahhas, an American emergency room physician, is on her second medical mission to Gaza. She speaks to us from the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, where she's volunteering, about the impact of the latest Israeli airstrikes into Gaza.

