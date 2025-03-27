Tufts University Student Arrested by Federal Agents

A Tufts University student from Turkey was arrested by plainclothes agents from the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday in Somerville, Massachusetts. We speak with attorney Ramzi Kassen.

Then, President Trump on Wednesday announced a 25% tariff on cars and car parts assembled outside the United States. Bloomberg's Keith Naughton explains what it means for consumers.

And, writers and authors are in an uproar over Meta using LibGen, one of the largest online pirated libraries, to train its AI. We speak with author Victoria Aveyard, whose works appear on the database that may have been downloaded and utilized by Meta.