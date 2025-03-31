Why Billionaires are Trying to Swing a Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

The money spent on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election is likely to reach $100 million by the end of Election Day on Tuesday, which would make it the most expensive judicial race in American history. We check in on what's at stake with WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach.

Then, Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, joins us to discuss the Trump administration's planned 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.

Plus, President Trump told NBC News that he's "not joking" about potentially seeking a constitutionally prohibited third term in office. University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle reacts to his comments.