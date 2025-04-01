Trump Administration Sends Man to Notorious El Salvador Prison Because of 'Error'

In a court filing Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pointed to an "administrative error" for why it deported a man to a prison in El Salvador, even though he has protected legal status in the U.S. We speak with Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, who is a lawyer for the man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Then, Kevin Griffis, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's office of communications, explains his decision to quit his job.

And, several bills making their way through state legislatures across the country are tackling elements of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement. STAT's Isabella Cueto discusses some of the bills that aim to tackle food additives and improve public health.