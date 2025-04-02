The Supreme Court Case That Could Close Planned Parenthood in South Carolina

The Supreme Court heard a case on Wednesday about South Carolina's efforts to stop Planned Parenthood clinics in the state from getting Medicaid funding. Mary Ziegler, law professor at the University of California, Davis, joins us.

Then, Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat from Colorado, is leading a push to allow new parents in Congress to vote by proxy instead of in person. She tells us why.

And, the Yankees have hit 18 home runs so far — and many of those dingers have come off torpedo bats, which are creating quite a stir in the league this season. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner talks about why these bats are so controversial.