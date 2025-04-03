Trump's Trade War Goes Big

Can tariffs be an effective economic tool? Former U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai says yes, when used strategically. Tai explains what President Trump's sweeping new tariffs mean for American consumers.

And, Mark DiPlacido, a policy adviser at the conservative think tank American Compass, makes the case for why Trump's new tariffs make sense.

Then, mayors in U.S. cities are standing with Canadian mayors against Trump's tariffs. Daniel Rickenmann, Republican mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, and Mark Sutcliffe, mayor of Ottawa, Ontario, break down what this means for their economies.