How AI, Crypto and Social Media are Making Online Scams More Sophisticated

The Economist podcast "Scam Inc." tells the story of the global online scam industry, which is growing larger and more sophisticated. Host Sue-Lin Wong tells us about speaking with victims and perpetrators of online scams.

Then, the vast global industry designed to perfect cyber scams takes in some $500 billion a year. Alona Katz, chief of the Brooklyn District Attorney's Virtual Currency Unit, joins us.

And, as the federal government continues to slash jobs, job scammers are reading the headlines. The Washington Post's "Color of Money" columnist Michelle Singletary talks about some of the most common scams, how to avoid them, and what to do if you realize you've been scammed.