Why One Toy Manufacturer Says Tariffs Will be 'Fatal Blow' to Small Business

David Mauro, creator of the Talking Jesus Dolls, is an American who stands behind President Trump's 'America First' ideology. But he worries about the impacts Trump's tariffs will have on his business.

And, President Trump last week removed the head of the National Security Agency and Cyber Command. Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of the NSA joins us to react to that decision.

Then, a stage-four cancer diagnosis hasn't stopped singer Raul Malo from touring the country. The Mavericks frontman joins us to talk about what he learned on the road.