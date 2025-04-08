© 2025 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Why the Supreme Court is Allowing Controversial Deportations to Continue

Published April 8, 2025 at 5:41 PM CDT

A divided Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans that it claims are members of a gang. Law professor Amanda Frost joins us to explain the decision.

Then, Nintendo canceled U.S. preorders for the Switch 2 days after President Trump announced sweeping global tariffs. We discuss headwinds facing the console release with Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

And, one of the nation's first housing projects is getting a new life as a public housing museum. Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports.

