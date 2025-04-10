China and the U.S. Face Off in Escalating a Trade War

President Trump has mostly paused his global trade war, though one country still faces steep tariffs: China. China analyst Bill Bishop joins us to explain how this trade dispute could play out.

Then, we speak with Liz Picarazzi, founder and CEO of Citibin, which makes welded aluminum rat-proof trash cans, about manufacturing in Vietnam and China and how tariffs are affecting her business and her costs.

And, the National Weather Service has put on hold its use of an automated language translation tool that was used to provide severe weather alerts to people who don't speak English. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researcher and meteorologist Joseph Trujillo-Falcón tells us why the move could put lives at risk.