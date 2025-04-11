The Deadline to Get a Real ID is Approaching. Here's What You Need to Know

The deadline to get a Real ID is May 7. After that, U.S. residents will need a Real ID, a passport or other approved identification to travel domestically and enter federal buildings. Georgia Commissioner of Driver Services Spencer Moore joins us.

And, author and chef Eric Adjepong talks about his newest cookbook, "Ghana to the World."

Then, Grammy-nominated composer and musician Mehmet Ali Sanlikol fuses traditional Turkish music with other styles on a custom electric oud. WBUR's Andrea Shea shares more about his work.