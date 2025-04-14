What We Know About the Gang At the Center of Trump's Deportations

Over the weekend, the Trump administration says it sent another 10 alleged gang members to El Salvador, including some from the Tren de Aragua gang. NBC's David Noriega talks about where the gang comes from and why President Trump is targeting people he suspects are members.

Then, NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep and NPR international correspondent Emily Feng discuss how China has changed over the past decade.

And, pop star Katy Perry made her debut in space Monday as part of an all-female crew aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket. While Perry fans are over the moon, NPR's Neda Ulaby has her own ideas about which artists she'd like to see in space.