What Trump's Showdown with Harvard Means for Research

President Trump is threatening Harvard's tax status, one day after he froze more than $2 billion in grants to the school after it refused to comply with a list of demands, including cutting diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Harvard psychology professor and co-chair of Harvard's Council on Academic Freedom Steven Pinker explains the impact.

And, the Trump administration is using its Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which rose out of a conservative think tank, to threaten universities. Politico White House reporter Myah Ward explains more.

Then, NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy discusses the latest on the war in Gaza.