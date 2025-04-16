© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here & Now

Kilmar Abrego Garcia: What's Next in the Deportation Case?

Published April 16, 2025 at 3:19 PM CDT

A federal judge is ordering the Trump administration to show what it is doing to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. after immigration officials mistakenly sent him to a notorious prison in El Salvador. We get the latest on his case from longtime federal prosecutor Mary McCord.

Then, we get the latest on the antitrust case that put Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the stand. NPR's Bobby Allyn joins us.

And, China's rivalry and trade war with the United States is tangling a Panama Canal port deal in geopolitics. Bloomberg News' Shirley Zhang talks about this saga.

Tags
Here & Now Here & Now