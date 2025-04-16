Kilmar Abrego Garcia: What's Next in the Deportation Case?

A federal judge is ordering the Trump administration to show what it is doing to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. after immigration officials mistakenly sent him to a notorious prison in El Salvador. We get the latest on his case from longtime federal prosecutor Mary McCord.

Then, we get the latest on the antitrust case that put Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the stand. NPR's Bobby Allyn joins us.

And, China's rivalry and trade war with the United States is tangling a Panama Canal port deal in geopolitics. Bloomberg News' Shirley Zhang talks about this saga.