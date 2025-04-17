Federal Judge Threatens Trump Administration with Contempt Charges

Judge James Boasberg says he has probable cause to find the Trump administration in criminal contempt of court for violating orders to pause deportation flights to El Salvador. Former federal prosecutor and law professor Barbara McQuade explains what happens next.

And, Pope Francis has moved architect Antoni Gaudí one step closer to sainthood. Pope Francis biographer Austen Ivereigh explains why.

Then, what should you do if you're feeling burned out at work? Psychology professor Angela Neal-Barnett offers some tips for overcoming burnout.