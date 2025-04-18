How to Navigate Economic Turmoil, from Tariffs to Expensive Groceries

President Trump has floated the idea of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who warned this week of "higher inflation and slower growth." MSNBC's Ali Velshi parses Powell's concerns about the economy and Trump's reaction.

Then, board games are booming in part because manufacturing them in China has made them affordable. But the administration's tariffs are strangling game designers. Gwen Ruelle and Sam Bryant, co-owners of Runaway Parade Games, join us.

Then, struggling to pay for groceries? Financial coach Allison Bishop joins us to discuss her tips on how to navigate rising grocery prices.