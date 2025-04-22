International Monetary Fund Downgrades Economic Growth, Blaming Trump's Tariffs

The International Monetary Fund warns global economic growth is projected to slow due to uncertainty over Trump's trade war. The news comes as the Dow heads for its worst April since the Great Depression. Roben Farzad, host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," breaks down what's happening economically.

And, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia details his trip to El Salvador to demand the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported there in March.

Then, Joliet, Illinois, is in a long-standing water crisis. A pipeline from nearby Lake Michigan could solve it, but it also opens up a host of other questions about who can drink water from the Great Lakes. Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports.