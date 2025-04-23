Sen. Bernie Sanders on 'Fighting Oligarchy' and Rebuilding the Democratic Party

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders talks about his Fighting Oligarchy Tour and explains where the political battle lines are right now on hot-button cultural issues, health care and more.

And, the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for ensuring a safe food supply. But cuts to the FDA have called into question the agency's ability to maintain that standard. NBC News' Suzy Khimm shares what the impact could be.

Then, climate change is impacting water supplies around the world. But desalination — pulling fresh, drinkable water from saltwater— can offer some relief. OceanWell CEO Robert Bergstrom and MIT mechanical engineer Amos Winter join us to share more on their work with desalination.