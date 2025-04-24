What Russia's Deadly Attack on Kyiv Means for Peace Talks

President Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia's latest attack on Ukraine. NPR Ukraine correspondent Joanna Kakissis shares the latest from Kyiv.

And, Trump announced that he would have a private dinner with the top 220 holders of his meme coin. The Wall Street Journal's Josh Dawsey explains more.

Then, musician Anoushka Shankar talks about her new mini album "Chapter III: We Return to Light," her legacy, and her connection to her late father, sitar legend Ravi Shankar.