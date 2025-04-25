Reverse Course: Creating Clean Water, from Extreme Recycling to Solar Desalination

Chicago is set to break ground on a pipeline that will bring water from the Great Lakes to some suburbs whose groundwater is running dry. Joliet, Illinois, is one of those suburbs. Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports on the question of who is allowed to use Lake Michigan's water.

And, as cities across the West brace for a drier future, they're investing in advanced water purification technology. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports on scientists who are turning wastewater into drinking water.

Then, desalination — pulling fresh, drinkable water from saltwater— can offer some relief in areas facing water shortages. Robert Bergstrom, CEO of OceanWell, explains how the company's desalination pods work. And mechanical engineer Amos Winter details how his team uses an electrodialysis system to purify groundwater.