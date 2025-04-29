Is the Trump Administration Deporting U.S. Citizen Children?

Several American citizen children have been sent out of the U.S. in recent days, alongside a parent who was deported, including a four-year-old with late-stage cancer. Doris Meissner of the Migration Policy Institute shares more about what's happening.

And, Trump border czar Tom Homan visited Rochester, New York Tuesday, after President Trump signed an executive order targeting federal funding for "sanctuary cities". Reporter Gino Fanelli explains more.

Then, it has been 80 years since the liberation of Hitler's concentration camps. Elly Gotz, a 97-year-old survivor of Germany's Dachau, and Dan Stone of the Holocaust Research Institute join us.