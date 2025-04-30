100 Days of Trump: Economy, Government Cuts and Why Supporters are Sticking with Him

Wednesday marks Trump's 100th day in office. NPR's Scott Horsley looks at the economy after 100 days of the second Trump administration.

Then, government programs that serve kids are among the many being slashed by the Trump administration. ProPublica's Eli Hager tells us how those cuts will affect the nation's most vulnerable children.

And, we check in with two people who voted for Trump. We hear from Jordan Willey and Tracey Danka.