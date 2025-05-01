What is the Real Cost of Cheap Goods from China?

As President Trump's tariffs take effect, many American consumers will have to wean themselves off cheap goods made in China. Former President Joe Biden's economic adviser Jared Bernstein joins us for more.

And, as climate change makes heavy rainfall in London more frequent, Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports on the city's "super sewer" system, designed to keep sewage out of the Thames River.

Then, Here & Now's James Mastromarino discusses three surprising video game hits: an unexpected remaster of "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," the French RPG "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," and indie puzzle game "Blue Prince."