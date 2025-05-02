Isabel Allende on Her New Book — and 2 More Titles for Your Summer Reading List

Author Isabel Allende talks about her new book, "My Name is Emilia Del Valle," a historical romance set in the late 1800s about a young female journalist who goes to Chile to cover a brewing civil war.

Then, author Zara Chowdhary tells her deeply personal story of growing up in India during a period of anti-Muslim violence in "The Lucky Ones." The book has just been announced as a finalist in the PEN/John Kenneth Galbraith Award for Non-Fiction.

And, when his wife, the fashion designer Anna Huling, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in her forties, author Stephen Sicliano began documenting the beautiful settings and local trips the couple and their son took around their Southern California home. Stephen eventually turned it into a book called "Three Surfin' Safari Summers."