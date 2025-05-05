How a Decline in Shipping from China will Ripple Through the Economy

As consumers brace for fewer options and higher prices on store shelves, Northwest Seaport Alliance co-chair and Port of Tacoma president John McCarthy explains the ripple effect that an expected decline in shipping will have on the U.S. economy.

As consumers brace for fewer options and higher prices on store shelves, Northwest Seaport Alliance co-chair and Port of Tacoma president John McCarthy explains the ripple effect that an expected decline in shipping will have on the U.S. economy.

And, Israel has a new plan to "capture Gaza" and take control of the distribution of humanitarian food and aid supplies. CNN's Jerusalem correspondent Jeremy Diamond shares more.

Then, a U.S. official tells NPR Ukraine is getting more military support as the Trump administration sends a Patriot air-defense system to the country from Israel. Ukraine-based foreign policy analyst Hanna Shelest tells us what the move means.