Cardinals Gather to Pick Next Pope

We go to St. Peter's Square as Roman Catholic cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel to select the next pope. David Gibson of Fordham University is there, along with NPR's Daniel Burke and Claire Giangravè of Religion News Service.

And, India launched what it called retaliatory missiles at Pakistan early Wednesday morning. Pakistan is considering it an act of war. Milan Vaishnav of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace explains what's at stake for the two countries.

Then, President Trump reportedly plans to shut down Energy Star, a program that has helped consumers find energy-efficient appliances since 1992. Grist's Tik Root tells us what the move could mean.