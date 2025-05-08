Habemus Papam Americanum

After the white smoke emerged above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday afternoon, Chicago native Robert Prevost was introduced as the new pope. Prevost is the first pope from North America. National Catholic Reporter executive editor James Grimaldi joins us.

Then, President Trump has come to an agreement with the United Kingdom, marking the first trade deal since Trump imposed tariffs on a host of countries. We outline the details of the deal with The Financial Times' Rana Foroohar. Plus, officials from the United States and China are meeting in Switzerland this weekend for the first talks since the Trump administration jacked up tariffs on Chinese imports to 145% and China responded with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods last month. China expert Elizabeth Economy talks about the trade war.

And, a federal judge is warning the Trump administration against its plans to deport migrants in the U.S. to Libya. Abdulkader Assad, senior political editor at the Libya Observer, tells us more.