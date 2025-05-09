AI Tools Want to Be Your Friend or Personal Assistant

An update to Meta's AI chatbot gives users a more social experience, but it'll be a long time before chatbots are able to solve the nation's loneliness crisis. Axios' Ina Fried explains more.

And, for as little as $50, you can have a personal assistant. The catch? It's powered by artificial intelligence and records everything you say. The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern wore one for 3 months and shares more.

Then, YouTube is officially 20 years old. Author Mark Bergen joins us to reflect on the video-sharing platform.