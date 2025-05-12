U.S. and China Call a Trade Truce, for Now

The U.S. and China have agreed to a ceasefire in a trade war that has rippled across the global economy, with both nations slashing tariffs for the next 90 days as trade negotiations continue. Cornell University's Eswar Prasad explains more.

And, President Trump will soon visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Jon Gambrell, Gulf and Iran news director for the Associated Press, shares a view from the region.

Then, Qatar has proposed a deal to gift the Trump administration a new jumbo jet to serve as Air Force One. Don Fox, former acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, explains the ethical concerns.