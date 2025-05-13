Diddy Trial Begins: What to Take Away from Opening Statements

The trial of Sean Combs, the media mogul known as Diddy, is underway. Claudia Rosenbaum, a freelance writer for Vulture who is covering the proceedings, joins us.

Then, dozens of white South Africans landed outside of Washington on Monday after the Trump administration granted them refugee status. Journalist Kate Bartlett tells us why President Trump is welcoming them into the U.S.

And, a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that fewer than half of Americans trust the government to respond to disease outbreaks, act independently, or ensure the safety of drugs and vaccines. For more on the state of public health, we speak to Dr. Katherine O'Brien, the director of the immunization, vaccines and biologicals department at the World Health Organization.