The Trade War is on Pause, But the Supply Chain is Still Shaky

The U.S. and China have agreed to a 90-day pause on steep tariffs, though products from China will still be taxed at 30%. Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, shares what he's seeing as businesses navigate an uncertain trade climate.

And, President Trump is in Qatar, the second stop on his trip in the Middle East. But Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy calls the trip a "public corruption tour," citing a number of personal business interests Trump has in the region.

Then, as part of his trip, Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and announced the U.S. planned to lift sanctions on Syria. NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy explains more about Trump's Middle East tour.