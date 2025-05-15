What the Supreme Court Said About Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court has been hearing arguments about President Trump's executive order trying to end birthright citizenship, which has been paused by numerous federal courts. Law professor and former U.S. attorney Kim Wehle joins us.

Then, Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, explains why he thinks House leaders should cut more from the spending plan they are drawing up, and why it won't pass in the U.S. Senate if they don't.

And, the Trump administration reduced tariffs against China from 145% to 30% over the weekend. The lowered rate elapses after 90 days. One board game designer is still suing the administration over its ability to levy these tariffs and argues that the trade chaos is hurting his industry. We hear from Jamey Stegmaier, president of Stonemaier Games.