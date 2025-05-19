How a Program for Migrant Children is Being Used to Carry Out Immigration Arrests

New reporting from ProPublica finds the Trump administration is subtly changing the mission of a government agency tasked with helping migrants and protecting kids who cross the border alone. We hear from investigative reporter Lomi Kriel.

Then, Author Anthony Horowitz is out with a new book that takes jabs at mystery novels, while still being a great mystery read. He talks about "Marble Hall Murders."

And, Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe, who front the band Lucius, join us. They're currently on tour behind their new self-titled album, which came out May 2.