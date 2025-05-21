Why These Caregivers Say Medicaid is Vital to Families

This week, families of infants and toddlers rally in Washington, D.C., in favor of protecting Medicaid as the program faces potential cuts by President Trump and House Republicans. Two caregivers share their experiences: Jaid Greene, a mother from Colorado, and Felicia Harvelle, a grandmother from Virginia.

And, Medicaid expert Adrianna McIntyre of Harvard University explains the impact of the program on mainly low-income families and people with disabilities.

Then, kick off your summer reading with stories about family drama. Traci Thomas, host and creator of "The Stacks" podcast, shares her picks for fiction and nonfiction family-focused books.