Why ICE Arrested a Teenager with No Criminal Record

Nearly 1,500 migrants in Massachusetts have been arrested by immigration officials over the past month. Federal agents say most were criminals, but many were not, including 18-year-old high school student Marcelo Gomes Da Silva. WBUR's Simón Rios explains more.

And, Ukraine launched a major drone attack on airbases in Russian territory over the weekend. Peace talks followed in Turkey, but yielded little progress. Siobhan O'Grady of the Washington Post shares a view from Ukraine.

Then, bird flu has wiped out nearly six million chickens at Hickman's Family Farms in Arizona. Glenn Hickman, president and CEO of Hickman's Family Farms, details the impact on one of Southwest's largest egg producers.