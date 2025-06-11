'We Don't Do Police Work': Retired General on LA Military Presence

The Trump administration has deployed a military presence to Los Angeles amid protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Retired 4-star General Barry McCaffrey explains his concerns about how Trump is using the armed forces in an American city.

And, as Trump's tax bill makes its way through the Senate, the food assistance program SNAP could see cuts. Pamela Irvine, CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, details how the work her food bank does might be be impacted.

Then, in 2019, the sandbag levee protecting Anderson Jones' home failed, letting floodwaters seep past the barrier. After a years-long journey, Jones is back at home. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports on the rebuilding process and how a new pump project could mitigate future floods.