LA Reverend on the 'Emotional Terror' Driving Protestors to the Streets

Rev. Zachary Hoover explains what's motivating protesters to go out and oppose the Trump administration's immigration raids in Los Angeles.

And, in 2016, the Mississippi River punched a hole in the Len Small levee, built in 1943 to protect farmland along an S-shaped curve in the river known as Dogtooth Bend. That hole was never repaired. Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports on how some farmers in the area have had to give up their land.

Then, Brian Wilson, the visionary force behind the Beach Boys, died at 82. Host Robin Young reflects on his life, legacy and musical impact.