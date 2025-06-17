Middle East Crisis Tests Trump's 'Art of the Deal'

President Trump is calling for a "real end" to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Vali Nasr, a professor of Middle East studies and international affairs at Johns Hopkins University, joins us to talk about how Trump is navigating the crisis.

And, the Trump administration's immigration raids have targeted farm workers. California farmer Lisa Tate shares the impact of those raids on the farm workforce.

Then, Tuesday marks 10 years since a white supremacist opened fire at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, killing nine parishioners. Marcus Amaker, the first poet laureate of Charleston, reflects on the past decade.