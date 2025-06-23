'A Really Bad Mistake': U.S. Strikes Spark Protests, Patriotism in Tehran

We get the view from inside Iran with former news editor Ali Safari, a resident of Tehran who unpacks how Iranians are responding to the conflict.

And, Here & Now's security analyst Jim Walsh joins us to explain what the U.S.'s strikes and Iran's response mean for national security.

Then, in the wake of escalating conflict in Iran, Republican senators squabble over the details of a massive policy bill to extend President Trump's deep tax cuts and slash spending to Medicaid. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales joins us.