© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here & Now

Is There Room for Diplomacy to Keep Iran's Nuclear Program in Check?

Published June 24, 2025 at 4:37 PM CDT

Ernest Moniz, former energy secretary under President Obama and lead negotiator on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, talks about what comes next now that a shaky ceasefire is underway between Iran and Israel.

Then, new research highlights that indoor air quality can have a powerful impact on the health and development of babies and young children. Dr. Lindsey Burghardt tells us more.

And, Kelly Ramsey spent two years as a hotshot firefighter in California beginning in 2020. In her new memoir, "Wildfire Days," she said she had to prepare mentally and physically to perform like her male counterparts.

Tags
Here & Now Here & Now