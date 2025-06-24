Is There Room for Diplomacy to Keep Iran's Nuclear Program in Check?

Ernest Moniz, former energy secretary under President Obama and lead negotiator on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, talks about what comes next now that a shaky ceasefire is underway between Iran and Israel.

Then, new research highlights that indoor air quality can have a powerful impact on the health and development of babies and young children. Dr. Lindsey Burghardt tells us more.

And, Kelly Ramsey spent two years as a hotshot firefighter in California beginning in 2020. In her new memoir, "Wildfire Days," she said she had to prepare mentally and physically to perform like her male counterparts.