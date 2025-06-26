Reverse Course: Can Massive Pumps Tame Mississippi River Flooding?

In 2019, an unrelenting flood swamped more than half a million acres in the Mississippi Delta's Yazoo Backwater. It took more than six months to recede. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports on a pumping station project that could protect against destruction from future floods.

And, after a yearslong journey, Anderson Jones is back at home. The sandbag levee protecting his house failed during the 2019 floods. O'Dowd reports on Jones' rebuilding process and his hopes for the new pump project.

Then, Sierra Club Mississippi's Louie Miller says the pumps project would be an environmental injustice for poor communities in Vicksburg.