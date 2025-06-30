Republicans Move Closer to Passing Trump's Massive Tax and Spending Bill

Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News explains where things stand as Senate Republicans race to pass President Trump's tax and spending bill by July 4.

And, the Supreme Court's ruling last week on birthright citizenship is causing confusion as Trump's ban is expected to take effect in some parts of the country in less than 30 days. Martha Jones, a historian of citizenship at Johns Hopkins University, explains more.

Then, a no-buy period can help you get your finances in order. The Washington Post's Michelle Singletary explains how to reset your financial goals and your relationship to spending so that you can reach those goals.