A Swing-District Republican on Why He Supports Trump's Sweeping Policy Bill

House Republicans approved President Trump's tax and spending bill. It now heads to Trump's desk. Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican representing Colorado's 8th District, joins us to explain why he supports it.

Then, KFF's Larry Levitt talks about how the bill will result in the biggest rollback in federal support for health coverage ever.

And, the Trump administration is withholding $7 billion in funding for schools that was approved by Congress and set to be distributed this week. The Washington Post's Justine McDaniel tells us more.