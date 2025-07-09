How Emergency Warning Systems Work

Flooding in central Texas turned deadly in a matter of minutes. Erik Nielsen, assistant professor at Texas A&M University, explains how warning systems can make a difference in extreme weather events.

And, the Trump administration's new spending bill includes changes to Medicaid that will play out over the next few years. Todd Eppler, the CEO of a rural hospital in Louisiana, explains how they are preparing for possible changes.

Then, the debate over whether listening to audiobooks counts as reading draws a lot of hot takes. NPR's "Book of the Day" podcast host Andrew Limbong weighs in.