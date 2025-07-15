SCOTUS Greenlights Plan to Gut Department of Education

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that mass layoffs at the Department of Education can move forward for now. Law professor Kate Shaw joins us to discuss what this means for President Trump's plan to dismantle the department.

Then, Florida lawmaker Anna Eskamani talks about her recent visit to 'Alligator Alcatraz,' a controversial detention center in the Everglades holding hundreds of migrants.

And, Texas is weighing a controversial plan to draw new congressional maps ahead of next year's midterm elections. Carnegie Mellon University's Jonathan Cervas explains the possible implications.